The South Aussie will enjoy significant support from Hi-Tec not only as the backer of the Camaro, but ownership of the car as well through Hi-Tec owner and founder George Gambino.

Tim Brook, who engineered Dylan Thomas to the title last season, will run Gartner's car this year.

“The TA2 series is going from strength to strength, and it just works for our brand and our commitment to motorsport to further invest in the Camaro,” said Gambino.

“Brad is a talented young guy that fits our brand. The opportunity to link with Brad and with support from TA2 Australia makes a great addition to our Hi-Tec Oils team that already includes our Hi-Tec Oils drift team.

“I can't wait to see the Camaro in action under lights at Sydney!”

Series manager Stephen Whyte added: “In another show of commitment to our series, George has made further investment.

“It will be impressive to see the Hi-Tec Oils car out there on track at Round 1 of the 2024 Hi-Tec Oils Super Series.

“This is the first of many rounds incorporating the Hi-Tec Oils Drift Allstars. The Super Series Team just can't thank George and the Hi-Tec Oils team enough for their ongoing support.”

The TA2 season kicks off at Sydney Motorsport Park this weekend.