The AASA-sanctioned series will officially announce its six rounds, the categories that will be on the programs, an expanded television coverage and a special viewing opportunity for race fans.

The day is designed to give drivers and categories the opportunity to gain media exposure, which will be used through media telecaster AVE, outlets free-to-air SBS, Fox Sports, and livestreamed via Speedcafe and Kayo. As well there will be valuable track time for those with their cars at the venue.

Most of the categories with have representatives from each and will be on track. Those included are TA2 Muscle Cars, Formula RX8, Hyper Racers, Legend Cars, Excel Racing and Tin Top Sedans.

The launch has drawn category representatives from the most states where the series will compete during 2024. Scheduled venues are Sydney Motorsport Park, Morgan Park, Queensland Raceway, The Bend, Winton and One Raceway.

After the official welcome, there will be track sessions for all categories plus the disclosure of further coverage details.

The Super Series will kick off at the western Sydney venue on Friday and Saturday, April 19-20, with much of the racing in the dark under the expansive light system.