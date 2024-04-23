The upgrades are the first stage of the Hidden Valley Master Plan which will eventually include the long-awaited on-track lighting system.

For now the upgrades are focussed on facilities and accessibility with a shade canopy in the pits and more garage space, a new control tower and medical centre, and a new entrance to the venue.

Funding for the remaining upgrades, including the lights, shaded grandstands and a new campsite, will come in the future.

“Territorians love their motorsport and we are making sure every fan can enjoy a day out at Hidden Valley,” said Chief Minister Eva Lawler.

“Delivering these upgrades in a staged way ensure that fans and competitors get the biggest benefits with the least disruption.

“The Territory Labor Government has a vision for the Hidden Valley precinct which will make it a world class venue for Territorians, tourists who travel to Darwin for our big motorsport events and competitors.”

NT Minister for Sport Kate Worden said the budget funding is the beginning of a significant transformation.

“Motorsport has a strong foundation in the Territory – from those who actively participate in the sport to fans who love to attend the Supercars weekend at Hidden Valley each year,” she said.

“The $3 million funding as part of budget 2024 is the beginning of our transformation of this key piece of Territory sporting infrastructure and will ensure more Territorians can safely access this world-class facility.”

Hidden Valley will host the betr Darwin Triple Crown on June 14-16.