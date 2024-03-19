The 47th edition will take place at Winton Motor Raceway on May 25-26 when the Cortinas, a legendary car in Australian motorsport history, will race in the Cortina Challenge.

The idea born out of a collaboration between Historic Winton, the Historic Touring Car Association of Victoria, and Cortina Mk 1 Owners Club.

The Mk1 Cortina has been one of the most popular cars racing in Historic Touring Cars since it was first released in 1963.

“How better to celebrate the 60 plus years of competition than to have a ‘Cortina Challenge’ feature race on the short track at the Historic Winton meeting where numerous drivers would have had their first experience of historic racing,” said Secretary of the HTCV Jim Collins.

“The challenge is open to all Mk1 Cortina Group Nb and Nc class log booked competition vehicles.”

Collins confirmed that after promoting the concept to various Mk1 Cortina drivers, they think it is a great idea and they are all looking forward to the event and especially their own feature race.

“The Winton short circuit used for Historic Winton has always been considered ideal for the Cortina. The drivers will be checking that they will have the right diff ratio for their car and brakes are in excellent working order before the event.”

Historic Winton introduced special ‘type-only’ races onto the program a couple of years ago, previously it was the Mini Dash.

“Spectators enjoy seeing much beloved, former everyday vehicles race, and it draws quite a crowd,” added Historic Winton Race Secretary Peta Lee.

“In fact, there have been some edge-of-your-seat moments in the past in the Group N events, with Minis and Cortinas entering into close battle, so it will be interesting to see just how competitive Cortina against Cortina becomes.”

The Historic Winton is Australia’s longest running and most popular historic car and motorcycle race event. Discounted online tickets and bookings for camping are available at www.ticketebo.com.au/historicwinton.