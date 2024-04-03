The 877 hectare property in Lang Lang, some 70 kilometres south east of Melbourne, is back on the market after efforts to sell it by current owner Vinfast’s last efforts to sell.

Vinfast, a Vietnamese carmaker, bought the property from General Motors for $36.3 million in 2020 as part of a now-abandoned plan to set up shop in Australia, which also included leasing office space in Port Melbourne and poaching executives from other car companies.

Real estate reports have indicated that this latest attempt to sell the proving grounds come with a price tag of over $30 million.

Heading up the sale is Walkinshaw Andretti United co-driver Holdsworth, who has worked for commercial real estate giants CBRE since retiring from full-time driving after the 2022 season.

According to the listing, 44 Rayner Hoff Drive comes with 11,920 square metres of testing, storage and office buildings, along with 44 kilometres of vehicles testing tracks covering multiple purposes.

That includes the famous oval test track, which had $7.2 million spent on it by GM in 2017.