The Taiwanese squad, which counts Australian Phillip Di Fazio as its Technical Director, will field a Porsche 911 GT3 R 992 in the once-around-the-clock race.

It has entered the Bathurst 12 Hour twice before, then fielding a Ferrari 488 as ‘HubAuto Corsa', but finished 33 laps off the outright pace in 2019 after incurring accident damage, before a crash prevented it from even taking part in qualifying in 2020.

Nevertheless, Australia holds fond memories for the team, given it won the 2019-20 Asian Le Mans Series title in a season which included a stop at The Bend.

“Clinching the 2019-2020 Asian Le Mans Series title strengthened our connection with our Australian fan base, who hold a special place in our hearts,” said Morris Chen, Team Principal and Owner.

“Our Australian fans are our second-largest supporter base, beyond Taiwan.

“HubAuto Racing's return to Bathurst is more than the racing; it's about our fans in Australia and our determination to conquer the Mount Panorama circuit,” he added.

“We're thrilled to engage with our Aussie supporters again and set our sights on victory with the Porsche 911 GT3R 992.

“We can't wait to hit the track and show our best performance.”

Di Fazio remarked, “Our experiences at Bathurst have been challenging but we've always shown potential.

“These events have been integral to our growth and resilience as a team.

“We are constantly analysing our past performances, learning valuable lessons, and our meticulous preparations for this year's race reflect our commitment to overcome the challenges of this legendary circuit.”

Drivers are yet to be named in what will be Car #39, based on a livery render released as part of the Bathurst 12 Hour entry announcement.

In both previous instances at Mount Panorama, however, it has competed in the Pro subclass with a crew including Tim Slade, who won the California 8 Hours at Laguna Seca with HubAuto in 2019.

The 2024 Bathurst 12 Hour takes place from February 16-18.