The Tasmanian will race for the first time on Australian soil and codrive with Mark Rosser in an Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo 2 run by Team BRM.

“This opportunity kind of came out of the blue. Everyone in Europe needs big money for multiple years and it’s so hard to get into, so we tried our luck in Australia and spoke to a few people. We got onto Team BRM and Mark Rosser, but it’s really come out of nowhere,” he said.

“I’ve been circuit racing since 2015 and I’ve never raced in Australia, so it’s a whole new challenge for me. I get to be home with my family in Tasmania, which is a big plus for me after being on my own on the other side of the world for the last nine years.

“The Audi is really good; it’s got a few handling traits similar to a single-seater and is something I couldn’t do in the previous GT cars I’ve driven. I felt good with the team straight away and I knew my engineer Marcus Koch from my days in Formula Renault Eurocup.

“We’ll focus on getting Mark comfortable in the car, which he can then push to the limit and get the most out of. I wasn’t sure how I’d feel about it, but the first lap straight out of the box felt great.”

Peroni was a podium placegetter in the FIA Formula 3 Championship against the likes of fellow Australian and now McLaren Formula 1 driver Oscar Piastri.

He then moved to the US and contested Indy Lights, again placing on the podium on the way to 10th in his part-season appearance. He transferred into prototypes in 2022 and entered the LMP2 class of the European Le Mans Series.

Last year Peroni joined GetSpeed Performance for the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe in the Bronze Class alongside Florian Scholze and Patrick Assenheimer in a Mercedes-AMG.

Rosser raced the S5000 Series last year, and he returns to GT, excited to partner with Peroni after a recent test.

“We were both giving similar feedback and happy with where the car is at and confident that we’ll put on a good show. This category is made for people like me who start their racing career later in life and can jump in and be competitive,” Rosser said.

“I’ve noticed a lot more Pro-Am combinations in the field and there are some really good ones. I think it will be a competitive season of close racing and lots of battling for podiums.”

A packed grid will contest the opening Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia event, part of the Shannon SpeedSeries at Phillip Island on April 12-14. The two one-hour races will be broadcast live on 7mate and 7plus.