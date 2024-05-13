James Anagnostiadis has ended the second event of the FIA Karting Champions of the Future Academy, leading the Junior category by 53 points after a win and second place in Valencia.

Anagnostiadis made amends after the disappointment of round one, where he won the second day, only to have a post-race penalty dropping him to third.

He leads the series heading to round three in Italy which will be held after a lengthy layoff over the weekend of July 26-28.

Oskar Hennock had a vastly improved showing in the Mini category. After a solid qualifying for Saturday's events, he finished in fourth; Sunday he would complete his weekend with a 10th placed finish.

Oscar Singh ended his weekend with 17th and 13th placed finishes, while his brother Koda ended with a 22nd and 19th placing. Hennock sits 11th on the points standings; Oscar in 23rd and Koda 28th. After a double win, Thai Bruno Priam leads comfortably.

It was a mixed bag in the Seniors for the Australian contingent. After his double podium heroics at the first event, Pip Casabene ended up with a post race penalty on Saturday, dropping him to 17th and then on Sunday was disqualified for his hand in an on track incident during the final.

The results dropped him to 7th on the point score.

Queenslander Brodie Norris made his Academy debut in spectacular fashion. He finished with a sixth placed finish on Saturday and backed that up with an 11th on Sunday.

F1 Academy scholar, Charlotte Page ended Saturday with an 11th placed finish and then on Sunday, charged from 30th position through to finish in 14th place.

Romeo Nasr was the hard charger Saturday, ending the final in 15th after starting 29th and he finished Sunday in 16th place. Isaac Demellweek scored a pair of top 20s in 16th and 19th and Loclan Hennock got involved in some incidents and finished with 27th and 25th respectively.

Overall, there's a logjam of Australians on the table with Nasr, Page and Hennock 22nd to 24th and Demellweek 27th.

Luna Fluxa continued her good form, taking Saturday's Senior event and finishing second to Marcus Silkunas on Sunday, extending her series lead to 48 points.