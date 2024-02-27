Jones won the 2022 title and will join with 2005 champion Fabian Coulthard who raced with the team since Round 2 last year, in a formidable two-car attack from the PCMM team.

After a season in 2023 where he contest the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup and Porsche Carrera Cup Germany, Jones returned to Australian competition late in the year. He took in two rounds with his own Jones Motorsport team where he scored a pole position and two second places at Mt Panorama.

“I'm very excited to be back full-time in Porsche Carrera Cup Australia and to be racing with PCMM,” Jones enthused.

“The team have the right attitude and all out approach towards the Championship this year and I'm sure our combined knowledge and experience will achieve great results on track.

“A year abroad racing at the pinnacle of the Porsche one-make series has sure opened my eyes to what is possible with these cars and I'm hungry to fight for another championship this year.”

The addition of Jones and a newly enhanced Collingwood workshop facility located in Collingwood, means PCMM has one of the most experienced driver rosters in the championship. The team will also have experienced Team Principal Matt Cook who signed late last year.

“With a track record of past motorsport success that defines our history, we eagerly anticipate raising the bar even higher. Harri Jones has a formidable skill set and he's proven himself time and time again. Stay tuned as we watch the evolution of this exciting partnership, marking a new chapter in our pursuit of victory,” added PCMM General Manager, David Simpson.

The opening round of the 2024 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Championship will at the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix on March 21-24.