The governing body for kart racing in Australia, Karting Australia has launched a new handbook aimed at assisting new people to get involved in the sport.

The book provides a brief overview to all aspects of karting, from the SP Tools Junior Sprockets program – which is designed for sub-junior, entry level Cadet racers – through to budding racers in Junior and Senior competition.

It directs readers to each of the 60-plus Karting Australia-affiliated clubs around the country, along with giving basic overviews on how to join a club, but also apply for a competition license.

The body has enabled clubs to engage potential competitors through various programs – such as Bring A Mate – where members are engaged to bring friends to their club and get a taste for karting.

Karting competitors can start at the age of six in practice and being in competition from the age of seven. Karting Australia boasts competitors from those young ages through to well into their 70s.

You can access the Get Involved In Karting handbook here: