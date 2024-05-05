Karting Australia has awarded six new life members and honoured veteran officials and administrators, Harold and Pam Arnett for their 100-plus combined years in the sport, becoming the governing body's first Lifetime Achievement award recipients in an emotional night on the Gold Coast.

Pam has served 32 years as the Secretary of Karting Victoria, along with roles nationally – where she currently serves as secretary of the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship, while Harold remains as a Technical administrator locally and nationally for many of his nearly five decades in the sport – along with introducing both their children and grandchildren into karting.

Legendary West Australian engine builder, competitor and administrator, Gary Light was awarded with the first Impact on Karting award honouring his impact on the sport nationally, which included 21 years as Karting Western Australia President.

The six new Karting Australia Life Members were headed by Mick Doohan, who led the sport as Chairman into the new era as an incorporated body, along with the introduction of the most radical across-the-board technical and event changes the sport had seen in more than two decades, including the launch of the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship. It is now in the midst of its 10th year and attracting over 400 competitors per round, with no less than 15 expressions of interest from clubs for the 2025 Championship.

Long time technical administrator, Les Allen was the first inductee. He spent five years from 2013 to 2018 as the national technical advisor. A military veteran, Allen was known universally for his no nonsense approach to competitors and fellow officials alike.

New South Welshman, Mark Horsley was honoured for his contribution to the sport as National Officials Co-Ordinator, which also included roles as Race Director of the Australian Kart Championship. Over recent years, he's led Karting Australia's officials mentorship program and his skills have gone international with him serving Race Director roles in key Asian competitions and in the Middle East.

West Australian, John Wishart has served over 30 years in the sport, 13 years of which saw him act as President of the Tiger Kart Club with contributions nationally as Chief Steward of the Australian Kart Championship and throughout WA.

Victorian, Russell White has served many years throughout Australia and his home state, acting as President and Vice-President of the State Association. He's also served as a leading official at the Australian Kart Championship.

Former Chairman of Karting Australia, Glen Egan was honoured for his contributions to Karting in New South Wales in roles as club and state president. He also played a strong role during a difficult period over recent years in the State.

The first ever Awards Night served as an addition to Karting Australia's fourth Building Better Kart Clubs conference.

Over 200 attendees gathered for the two-and-a-half day event at the Crowne Plaza in Surfers Paradise.

It featured a variety of sessions presented by the likes of former F1 Race Director, Michael Masi; well-known two and four wheel motorsport official, Belinda Taylor (the wife of Supercars Race Director, James).

Retired Supercars Champion, Rick Kelly stole the show with his no-holds-barred description of promoting the 50th annual North West Titles at Mildura Kart Club and transforming the thinking of the sport in the river city.

Karting Australia Award Recipients:

Lifetime Achievement Award – Pam and Harold Arnett

Impact on Karting Award – Gary Light

Life Members:

– Les Allen

– Mick Doohan

– Glen Egan

– Mark Horsley

– Russell White

– John Wishart