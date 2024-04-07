Kingshott entered the event with more than a 200-point lead over his nearest competitor Brad Maiolo, meaning that he only had to start the feature race to amass enough points to have an unassailable lead.

Manders and Kingshott showed extraordinary car control on a difficult track to lead home the feature race, with Manders taking his fourth career Sprintcar win.

With 24 Sprintcars in attendance there was three relatively uneventful heat races, won by Callum Williamson, Kingshott and Kris Coyle before the feature grid-setting dash races rolled out.

The A-Dash set the inside six rows of the grid, with Williamson continuing his solid season by taking the pole convincingly from Daniel Harding, Andrew Priolo, Trent Pigdon and Tim King.

The B-Dash set the outside of the first six rows, and Manders was not going to let Kingshott run away with the front row start, with the two trading the lead with slide-jobs throughout the six-lap race.

Kingshott only needed to finish the race with an undamaged car in order to start the Feature, which would be enough to secure the title, but he threw caution to the wind and committed to the high line against the wall – even bouncing the car off the wall several times.

Kingshott won the B-Dash from Manders, with Jy Corbet making a cameo in the #W17 Monte Motorsports car in the place of Jamie Veal, with Taylor Milling and Maiolo rounding out the top five.

The final feature of the season got underway with Kingshott taking the lead immediately from Williamson, until Kingshott clipped the wall on the way out of Turn 2 with 26 laps.

He got away with no damage, but allowed Williamson to take the lead for precisely half a lap until he misjudged the slider and backed the #3 into the wall and ended up upside down.

When asked what happened, Williamson said “I messed up – I wanted to win!

“Win it or bin it – it was fun while it lasted!”, he finished as he walked to the infield and out of the race.

Kingshott gapped the field on the restart, leaving Manders and Harding in his wake until Corbet spun whilst running in eighth, bringing out the yellows.

A rapidly slickening racetrack proved tricky for the leaders to pick their way through heavy lapped traffic with Kingshott setting the pace and Manders chasing hard.

With the track taking heavy rubber, Manders made his move with 13 laps left to run and took the lead from the champion-elect.

Manders ran out the remainder of the event with a perfectly managed race to take the Grand Final win, from Kingshott and James Inglis making up 10 positions to finish third.

Kingshott said after the race, “Kaiden deserved that win, he has been close to it for a couple of weeks. I wanted to conserve a bit, we were out in front, and I was a bit of a sitting duck in that race.

“Hats off to my guys, they work so hard. This is getting harder and harder every year and we came out with a lot of confidence this year.

“We just wanted to capitalize on our strengths this year, and I think we did it this season.”