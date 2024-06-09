The New Zealanders who led the series before the round this weekend, put the disappointment of their 15th place in Leg 1 on Saturday, to lead for all except two laps.

They finished the 25-lap 50min race just 0.8s ahead of Race 1 winners Hong Kong-based Brit Dan Wells and Frenchman Emilien Carde with the Pro class teams first and second. Meanwhile Korean Changwoo Lee put in a singlehanded effort to place third and took out the Am class.

Giltrap started the race and led the opening 12 laps before the mandatory pitstop. When Osborne jumped in, he resumed fifth but only for a lap as the four ahead pitted at the same time.

Wells held second until passed by Jonathan Cecotto on Lap 9 just before Wells pitted. Cecotto came in four laps later as the stops washed out, Carde was second while Gavin Huang (in for Cecotto) was fifth behind Lee, and Leong Hon Chio who had taken over from Miki Koyama.

The latter pair finished the race fourth while Huang lost places to Pro Am winners Fangping Chen/Andre Couto and Selim Rafique/Jazeman Jaafar to finish seventh. Dechathorn Phuakkarawut and Nattanid Leewattanavalagul started eighth, finished eighth and ahead of Thomas Yu Lee and Nikolas Pirttilanti after that pair started 19th.

There were two Australian pairings in the race. Tony D'Alberto was sixth in the early running and lost four places in the pit cycle as Adrian Deitz took and ultimately finished 15th. One place ahead of the end of them in the end were Mark Pearce and John-Paul Drake who were second in Lamborghini Cup behind Haziq and Hairie Oh.

There was one Safety Car which came out on Lap 4 after Xinyang He had the right front tyre let go and he was left stranded at Turn 3.