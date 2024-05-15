Starting tomorrow, Lana Flack will be part of the More Than Equal combine in Austria, where six female karters between the age of 13 and 14 have been selected to undergo a rigorous evaluation at the Wurz Test and Training Center, founded by former F1 driver and Le Mans winner, Alexander Wurz.

Last year, Flack was the first female driver to win a multi-round Australian karting championship event in Newcastle – the first since Leanne Tander over 25 years before.

It was a gruelling process to make the program with Flack having to go through assessment from ex-British Cycling coach Tom Stanton and More than Equal Driver Coaches Jordan King and Sarah Moore.

Where the More Than Equal assessment leads for Flack and the five other attendees is unclear, however founder, David Coulthard is a heavy backer of the all-female F1 Academy series that launched this year, where Susie Wolff is the Managing Director.

“This is a hugely exciting moment for young female drivers in motorsport,” said Coulthard. “Our program has been designed with their age and gender in mind, with specialist coaches supporting their journey and helping to maximise their potential.”

The More Than Equal program was founded by Coulthard in association with Czech entrepreneur, Karel Komárek and counts on as CEO, Sport England's Ali Donnelly; is chaired by IOC advisor, Karen Webb Moss and count's Formula 1's Kate Beavan as a Strategic Advisor.

“The formal launch of our Girls Race Too Action Plan at the Building Better Kart Clubs Conference recently was an important step in formalising Karting Australia's commitment to encouraging girls and women to become engaged with our sport,” said Karting Australia CEO, Kelvin O'Reilly. “It is initiatives like the More than Equal program and Girls Race Too that enhance the development of their talent alongside other male and female competitors in head-to-head competition.”

Joining Flack will be JIvonn Simeonova from Austria, Katrina Thung from Malaysia, Kristýna Kalistová from the Czech Republic, Laura Bubenová from Slovakia and Skye Parker from the United Kingdom.

VIDEO: David Coulthard speaks on More Than Equal inaugural cohort: