Bargwanna will steer the race-winning Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCR used by Jordan Cox in 2021 at Phillip Island with the intent of completing the year in the front-wheel drive touring car class.

The 19-year-old joins the category after winning the Kumho V8 Touring Car category last year, his first in the class. He’s also competed in Formula Ford and S5000.

He had his first outing behind the wheel of the Alfa at Phillip Island today.

“I’m stoked to go racing. I haven’t raced a car since November last year,” said Bargwanna.

“To get the opportunity to jump in one of these TCR cars, I’m super thankful. It’s been real last minute; the deal was put together just a week ago. We’re here with two car trailers and just Dad and myself running the car at the moment.

“We’ll run our own show here at Jude Bargwanna Motorsport; I’ve called up a few schoolmates to come in and help us next week at Phillip Island.

“It’s real exciting, to be running our own thing, and something I’ve been looking forward to.

“I watched the last race in Tassie and got on the phone to Barry pretty much the next day, and we had a chat about leasing a car,” he continued.

“I know TCR is a great formula and I’ve been following it for a while with Ben in the category, I’ve also worked with GRM at the racetrack on these cars a few times as well.

“I have had some good results at Phillip Island in Formula Ford and other categories; it’s a special place in Australian motorsport and one of the best circuits in the category.

“At this stage, we don’t have a lot of expectations, it’s going to be very new coming off what I’ve driven previously.

“I’m just looking forward to getting in the car, and we’ll take it round by round.”

Bargwanna is the third debutant confirmed in the 2024 field thus far, along with Glenn Nirwan and Marcus LaDelle.

He’ll also line up against cousin Ben Bargwanna, who sits second in the standings with two wins to his name at the opening round in Sandown.

The April 12-14 event at Phillip Island marks the third of seven rounds this season and will be broadcast live on Channel 7 and 7mate.