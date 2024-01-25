Casha started his circuit racing career in Excels before progressing to the Toyota GAZOO 86 Australia Series in 2022. In his second season, the 19-year-old won four races and placed on the podium on 10 occasions to take the title.

He proved his versatility when he finished a close second at the Bathurst 6 Hour with Rylan Gray and Chris Delfsma in a A2 class Ford Mustang.

Casha spent the week with his new team at the GRM Combine event held at Baskerville, where he sampled Cameron's Valvoline Peugeot 308 ahead of Round 1 in February.

“I'm stoked to be joining the GRM family alongside a well-established teammate in Aaron Cameron,” said Casha.

“I have an expansive wealth of knowledge at my disposal in Aaron and the team, which I'm sure will prove highly beneficial as we progress throughout the season. These cars are a significant contrast to the Toyota 86 from last year, however after spending a couple of days with the team I'm feeling comfortable and super confident that we will be competitive this year.

“I have high expectations moving into this year, but strong and consistent finishes are my main goal. Everyone at GRM has been extremely welcoming and I'm excited to get under way in a couple of weeks.”

Cameron who won the Gold Star, the Australian Drivers' Championship in S5000 while juggling his bid to win the TCR series, returns for a third season with GRM. The 23-year-old joined GRM in 2021 has netted 19 podiums and six race wins. Cameron went to the final 2023 round in title contention and ultimately finished in the point standings.

“It's great to be back with GRM and Valvoline for another season, we were right in the fight for the championship until the last race of the season in 2023,” said Cameron.

“We have a very good understanding of the current car with the team, and I will be aiming high for the 2024 series in what looks like a very competitive field. It's great to have a new teammate in Ryan come into the Valvoline fold, he has shown some great speed in his run at the GRM Combine and will provide some valuable data for the team.

“The new Peugeot will be coming online during the season and I'm really looking forward to being able to compete with a new generation TCR car,” concluded Cameron.

This will be the third in succession that there will be dual Valvoline entries in TCR Australia, as the oil brand continues its partnership with the team.

Casha and Cameron are the first two drivers confirmed from GRM for the 2024 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia season. Valvoline will also back 2023 Trans Am Series winner James Moffat and Edan Thornburrow from the team's Trans Am Mustangs.