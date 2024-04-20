On a damp track for Race 1 series leader Thomas Bewley spun on the opening lap. Bloxsom was third behind Jackson Rooney and William Exton early while Buckley was eighth and Summer Rintoule picked up several spots to be 15th at the end of Lap 1.

Bloxsom was able to displace Robb and was just 1.4s behind Rooney at the finish. Buckley maintained position throughout while Rintoule dropped to then 17th before she regained a place.

Conditions deteriorated for Race 2 with a full-on wet track and raining. It was so bad that the Safety Car was out for the final three laps.

Prior to that pole sitter on the reverse top 10 grid, Will Morton stalled at the start, but was avoided by all those ensuing. Bewley went straight to the lead with Buckley off the second row, into second. Tayler Bryant spun on the first lap, Rooney, Exton and Bloxsom also had excursions shortly after.

Bewley won from Buckley with Robb next ahead of Justin Allen, Hayden Bakkerus and despite his moment, Exton was sixth. Bloxsom recovered from his wild off to finish behind Rintoule in 15th position.

In the opening race of the final round of Formula Ford NZ, Sebatian Manson (Spectrum) had to fend off Dylan Grant (Van Diemen) to win by 0.18s. Two seconds away Will Neale held off Blake Knowles, both in Van Diemens) for third. Then followed Dylan Petch (Van Diemen) clear of Zach Blincoe.

Andy Knight took out the first of two Central Muscle Car races in his Chev Camaro. He won by 6s over Shane Holland (Ford Mustang) and Michael Wallace (Chev Monza). Then came Peter Ward (Holden Torana) well clear of Nathan Anderson (Mustang) and Andrew Anderson (Ford Falcon). Angus Fogg (Mustang) second in qualifying, finished 11th and Nick Ross (Dodge Challenger) DNF'd.

The wet second race was a reverse grid handicap event. Paul Clarke (Ford Mustang) relished the conditions and won by 5.1s over Ward. Backmarker Knight made it through to third ahead of Gavin McLaughlin (Holden Monaro), Stephen Scoles (Camaro), Shane Johnson and Ken Lupton in their Mustangs.