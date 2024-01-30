The Kiwi made his F1 debut last season driving for AlphaTauri after Daniel Ricciardo broke his hand during practice for the Dutch Grand Prix.

He proved a revelation with a string of impressive performances during his five-event run alongside Yuki Tsunoda.

Despite that, the 21-year-old was looked over for a race drive in 2024 in favour of the team retaining Ricciardo and Tsunoda.

However, Lawson remains within the Red Bull programme and will continue as reserve driver for Red Bull Racing and the newly renamed RB.

He does not have a racing programme in 2024 after electing not to return to Super Formula for the coming season.

In 2023, the Red Bull junior finished second in the Japanese open-wheel competition, taking three wins in the nine-race championship.

Back in New Zealand over the European winter, Lawson has shared much of his off-season antics via YouTube.

His most recent video revealed his intentions to compete in the New Zealand Karting Grand Prix.

It's an event he has raced in before when it was known as the CIK Trophy of New Zealand.

His participation in the February 10-11 event is contingent on his responsibilities in Europe as the F1 season ramps up.

Though the team's rebrand has been announced, RB will pull the covers back on its 2024 car on February 8. A week later, Red Bull Racing is set to unveil the RB20.

“I'm going to try and do a race; there's a race in February, so if I'm still in New Zealand in February, I want to do the race,” Lawson said in his most recent YouTube video.

“But, I don't know if I'm going to be here. So I'm kind of testing for it.

“I do the race every year, so we're testing for it.

“If it doesn't work out and I can't do it, that would suck, but we'll see what happens.”

Lawson retired from the karting event in 2022 with electrical issues but bagged a podium finish in last year's event.