Son of the 1971 Australian Formula 2 Champion Peter Macrow, Adam Macrow was born in late November 1978, and started his motorsport career seven years later in karting.

He won two national titles and ten Victorian titles before he moved into Formula Vee, which was followed in 1996 by the progression to Formula Ford. He won the National Championship in 1998, the first title for the Australian manufacturer Spectrum, and a seat in the following year’s endurance races with Tony Longhurst Racing.

In 1999, he raced Formula Holden and finished fourth in the series. Co-driving with Tony Longhurst at the Sandown 500 and Bathurst 1000 was the start of his V8 Supercar career.

Over the ensuing years, Macrow continued as a co-driver for various teams which were highlighted by fifth at the 2005 Sandown 500 and a third in the Bathurst 1000 for Triple Eight Race Engineering.

Success continued In 2006, where he won the Fujitsu V8 Supercars Series in his first season with eight of the 18 race triumphs. He followed up with main game stints at Team Kiwi Racing subbing for an injured Paul Radisich and Britek Motorsport with Jason Bright.

He stepped into the Team Kiwi Racing Falcon in 2007, after Paul Radisich was still recovering from an accident at Bathurst in 2006. For the Bathurst 1000 and Sandown 500 he raced the Ford Falcon BF of Britek Motorsport for the second year driving with Jason Bright.

He has worked as a driver coach for Borland Racing Developments and his AMR Motorsport team fosters young merging talent such as twice and current winner of the Excels Nationals, Ethan Grigg-Gault.

Macrow’s younger brother Tim is also heavily involved in motorsport. He won the 2007 Australian Drivers’ Championship and was the guest on the Grassroots Racing Podcast #2.