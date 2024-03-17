Watch the finals day from the Andrea Margutti Trophy at South Garda Karting in Italy live from 8:50pm AEDT.
The event will feature 300 of the world’s best across the categories, including the cousin of Max Verstappen and the daughter of Mika Hakkinen.
NOTE: Start Times may change, so too YouTube link.
TIMETABLE:
10.50 MINI GR.3 U 10 PRE-FINAL – Laps 10
11.10 MINI GR.3 PRE-FINAL – Laps 10
11.30 OK JUNIOR PRE-FINAL – Laps 16
11.50 OKNJ PRE-FINAL – Laps 16
12.10 OKN PRE-FINAL – Laps 16
12.30 KZ2 PRE-FINAL – Laps 16
12:50 LUNCH BREAK
14.00 MINI GR.3 U10 FINAL – Laps 10
14.25 MINI GR.3 FINAL – Laps 10
14.50 OK JUNIOR FINAL – Laps 18
15.20 OKNJ FINAL – Laps 18
15.50 OKN FINAL – Laps 18
16.20 KZ2 FINAL – Laps 20