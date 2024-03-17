Watch the finals day from the Andrea Margutti Trophy at South Garda Karting in Italy live from 8:50pm AEDT.

The event will feature 300 of the world’s best across the categories, including the cousin of Max Verstappen and the daughter of Mika Hakkinen.

NOTE: Start Times may change, so too YouTube link.

TIMETABLE:

10.50 MINI GR.3 U 10 PRE-FINAL – Laps 10

11.10 MINI GR.3 PRE-FINAL – Laps 10

11.30 OK JUNIOR PRE-FINAL – Laps 16

11.50 OKNJ PRE-FINAL – Laps 16

12.10 OKN PRE-FINAL – Laps 16

12.30 KZ2 PRE-FINAL – Laps 16

12:50 LUNCH BREAK

14.00 MINI GR.3 U10 FINAL – Laps 10

14.25 MINI GR.3 FINAL – Laps 10

14.50 OK JUNIOR FINAL – Laps 18

15.20 OKNJ FINAL – Laps 18

15.50 OKN FINAL – Laps 18

16.20 KZ2 FINAL – Laps 20