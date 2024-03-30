Australian Champion, Pip Casabene has scored the pole position in the OK-N Senior category for tonight’s first event of the Champions of the Future Academy Program, which features 12 Australians and will be live from 9:15pm AEDT tonight – livestream embedded below.

Inclement weather has struck the Cremona area in the leadup to the opening event, with an 80% chance of rain throughout Saturday with heavy showers at times predicted in the area. That percentage for Sunday rises to a 93% chance of rain, which will no doubt test the competitors in this new international racing series.

Through the damp, unofficial Friday practice, Australians populated the top 10 regularly.

All drivers will share the same chassis in each of the three categories – Mini 60, OK-N Junior, OK-N Senior.

They will complete a full race event today, before backing up with the same program tomorrow.

SPOTTERS GUIDE:

MINI 60

#815 Oscar Singh

#816 Koda Singh

#833 Oskar Hennock

#836 Hudson Petta

OK-N JUNIOR

#31 Sujana Dandu

#36 James Anagnostiadis

#37 Sanjana Dandu

OK-N SENIOR

#218 Charlotte Page

#227 Isaac Demellweek

#229 Romeo Nasr

#233 Pip Casabene

#240 Loclan Hennock

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE TIMING

Stream link and timetable subject to change