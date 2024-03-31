Watch the 12 Australians taking part in the Champions of the Future Academy Program – livestream embedded below.
All drivers will share the same chassis in each of the three categories – Mini 60, OK-N Junior, OK-N Senior.
After yesterday’s opening race day, they will complete another full race event today.
SPOTTERS GUIDE:
MINI 60
#815 Oscar Singh
#816 Koda Singh
#833 Oskar Hennock
#836 Hudson Petta
OK-N JUNIOR
#31 Sujana Dandu
#36 James Anagnostiadis
#37 Sanjana Dandu
OK-N SENIOR
#218 Charlotte Page
#227 Isaac Demellweek
#229 Romeo Nasr
#233 Pip Casabene
#240 Loclan Hennock
Stream link and timetable subject to change