Watch the 12 Australians taking part in the Champions of the Future Academy Program – livestream embedded below.

All drivers will share the same chassis in each of the three categories – Mini 60, OK-N Junior, OK-N Senior.

After yesterday’s opening race day, they will complete another full race event today.

SPOTTERS GUIDE:

MINI 60

#815 Oscar Singh

#816 Koda Singh

#833 Oskar Hennock

#836 Hudson Petta

OK-N JUNIOR

#31 Sujana Dandu

#36 James Anagnostiadis

#37 Sanjana Dandu

OK-N SENIOR

#218 Charlotte Page

#227 Isaac Demellweek

#229 Romeo Nasr

#233 Pip Casabene

#240 Loclan Hennock

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE TIMING

Stream link and timetable subject to change