It's the first round of the FIA Karting Academy Trophy coupled with the second round of the European OK and OK Junior Championships live from Val D'Argenton in France, starting at 5:45pm.

Queenslander, Ky Burke is Australia's representative in the Trophy event with a number of Australians taking part in OK and OK Junior.

SPOTTERS GUIDE:

Academy

#502 – Ky Burke (Exprit – control chassis)

OK-Junior (Chassis)

#239 William Calleja (Parolin)

#242 James Anagnostiadis (KR)

OK (Chassis)

#155 Xavier Avramides (Tony Kart)

#174 Lewis Francis (KR)

#183 Dante Vinci (KR)

NOTE: Event Time and link may vary