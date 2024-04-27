It's the first round of the FIA Karting Academy Trophy coupled with the second round of the European OK and OK Junior Championships live from Val D'Argenton in France, starting at 5:45pm.
Queenslander, Ky Burke is Australia's representative in the Trophy event with a number of Australians taking part in OK and OK Junior.
SPOTTERS GUIDE:
Academy
#502 – Ky Burke (Exprit – control chassis)
OK-Junior (Chassis)
#239 William Calleja (Parolin)
#242 James Anagnostiadis (KR)
OK (Chassis)
#155 Xavier Avramides (Tony Kart)
#174 Lewis Francis (KR)
#183 Dante Vinci (KR)
NOTE: Event Time and link may vary