Melbourne racer, William Calleja led the Mini title race heading into the final round of the WSK Super Masters Series at Sarno and he will start on pole for tonight's Pre-Final at 9:20pm AEDT after winning two of his heats. He is joined in Italy by Xavier Avramides in OK Senior, who'll start from fifth in his Pre-Final. Watch live from 7:50pm AEDT.
Follow live timing and results from Sarno here.
TIMETABLE (All times Australian Eastern Daylight Savings – NSW/Vic/Tas):
19.50 OKJunior PREFINAL
20.10 OK PREFINAL
20.30 OKNJ PREFINAL
20.50 MINI U10 PREFINAL A
21.05 MINI U10 PREFINAL B
21.20 MINI GR3 PREFINAL
21.35 KZ2 PREFINAL A
21.55 KZ2 PREFINAL B
22.20 OKJ FINAL
22.50 OK FINAL
23.20 OKNJ FINAL
23.50 MINI U10 FINAL
00.20 MINI GR3 FINAL