Melbourne racer, William Calleja led the Mini title race heading into the final round of the WSK Super Masters Series at Sarno and he will start on pole for tonight's Pre-Final at 9:20pm AEDT after winning two of his heats. He is joined in Italy by Xavier Avramides in OK Senior, who'll start from fifth in his Pre-Final. Watch live from 7:50pm AEDT.

Follow live timing and results from Sarno here.

TIMETABLE (All times Australian Eastern Daylight Savings – NSW/Vic/Tas):

19.50 OKJunior PREFINAL

20.10 OK PREFINAL

20.30 OKNJ PREFINAL

20.50 MINI U10 PREFINAL A

21.05 MINI U10 PREFINAL B

21.20 MINI GR3 PREFINAL

21.35 KZ2 PREFINAL A

21.55 KZ2 PREFINAL B

22.20 OKJ FINAL

22.50 OK FINAL

23.20 OKNJ FINAL

23.50 MINI U10 FINAL

00.20 MINI GR3 FINAL

