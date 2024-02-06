Williams unveiled the design the FW46 will wear at an event in New York.

The colour scheme is nearly identical to that worn by the team in 2023, though with the notable addition of Komatsu branding on its sidepod.

“It is a significant milestone to unveil the 2024 livery at an iconic location in New York City,” said team boss James Vowles.

“The FW46 has been the focus of the team for many months and there is still a tremendous effort going in from everyone at Grove to deliver our challenger for this year.

“As we look to build on the momentum from last season, we have a driver line-up in Alex and Logan that is capable of consistently fighting for points while helping lead our development for the future.

“Since joining Williams Racing a year ago, I've seen this team pull together to overcome a number of challenges and claim seventh in the Constructors' Championship, which meant a great deal for everyone involved. We've also shown the world that we're building the foundations for moving forward.

“We'll continue to strengthen the team both on and off the track through improvements to our infrastructure, investing in our people, and attracting fantastic new partners like Komatsu.

“Of course, there's still a long way to go on this journey together but I know our fans, partners and everyone at Grove HQ is pushing as one to create new history for this iconic team.

“It will take time, but everyone's support is integral to help drive us towards success in the years to come. I'm looking forward to seeing what this season holds for us.”

Williams finished seventh in last year's constructors' championship, thanks in large part to the efforts of Alex Albon.

The Thai-licensed driver proved to be a standout, such that he's emerged as one of the keys to the unfolding F1 silly season.

Albon is in the final year of his deal with Williams and has been linked with a return to Red Bull Racing.

He'll be joined again by Logan Sargeant, who enters his second season of F1.

The American had a tumultuous debut year but found his feet in the latter stages.

Vowles is looking for that progress to continue, while he hopes Albon can extend himself further to emerge as a strong leader for the team.

“Coming off the back of a very positive year we're hoping to build on our progress into 2024, working hard to make some good steps forward in performance,” Albon said.

“We've asked a lot of the team and the factory to get this car where it needs to be, and we've also slightly changed the philosophy of the car, so I'm interested to see if we can improve some of the characteristics it has historically had.

“It will require an adjustment in driving style but I'm confident it will be a change for the better.”

Last year's Williams was optimised for low downforce venues, making it strong on occasion but lacking performance in others.

That painted an inconsistent season, with the team rising and falling in the midfield as its fortunes changed based on the venue. It's a trait the team was aware of and the result of a conscious design decision.

It will be curious to see its approach for 2024.