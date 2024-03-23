The five Australians in Valencia tonight will begin their quest to become either a European OK-Junior or OK-Senior Champion with the first round of the FIA European Karting Championships – and you can watch the action live on Speedcafe.com from 8:15pm AEDT tonight.

The gruelling format will see the two categories – with 109 and 91 entries respectively – whittled down to a track capacity for tomorrow’s final.

Tomorrow will feature the Super Heats and the Finals – and we’ll carry the livestream for this as well from 8:10pm AEDT. Note: Times subject to change.

Aussie Watch:

OK-JUNIOR

#239 – William Calleja

#242 – James Anagnostiadis

OK-SENIOR

#155 – Xavier Avramides

#174 – Lewis Francis

#183 – Dante Vinci

LIVESTREAM (link subject to change):