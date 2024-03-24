The first round of the FIA European Karting Championships come to a conclusion in Valencia from 8:05pm AEDT tonight with five Australians vying for a spot in the final.

Tonight’s action features the Super Heat before the Finals take place for the OK-Junior and OK-Senior categories.

Yesterday’s heat races were crucial heading into today’s action, with the huge fields coming down to the finals at track capacity.

Action will start from 8:05pm AEDT. Times and stream link subject to change.

PLATINUM PARTNERS

Aussie Watch:

OK-JUNIOR

#239 – William Calleja

#242 – James Anagnostiadis

OK-SENIOR

#155 – Xavier Avramides

#174 – Lewis Francis

#183 – Dante Vinci

LIVESTREAM (link subject to change):