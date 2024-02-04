It will be the third consecutive year for the company to back the event which is a major motorsport highlight on the Apple Isle's calendar.

The fourth year of Race Tasmania will be headlined by the second rounds of the Australian Racing Group categories, the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia and the National Trans Am Series', together with Round 1 of the Precision National Sports Sedans.

The local stars of Tasmanian motorsport are also on the Race Tasmania program with Tassie Tin Tops and the Tasmanian Hyundai Excel Series.

“AWC are pleased to continue our association with motorsport, of which there has been a long association,” said AWC CEO Elliott Booth.

“The event has grown exceptionally over the past four years, and we are proud to be a part of Race Tasmania again in 2024 and supporting the motorsport community. It's great to give young drivers opportunities, as many do with this event and the exposure the local categories receive.

“TCR and Trans Am are both very popular and have proven a huge drawcard for the local community, which we are excited to see again in just over a month's time.”

AWC was established in 1991 and employs more than 100 people throughout the state. AWC is a family-oriented business that has been long-time supporters of local motorsport. The company has backed various drivers, including Launceston local Lochie Dalton who finished runner-up in the Trans Am Series.

Tickets for the event are on sale now, via the Race Tasmania website. All the action will also be live and free on the Seven Network.