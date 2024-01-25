The Australian racing legend is a seven-time winner of the Bathurst 1000 and three-time Supercars champion. He is a regular at the Adelaide Motorsport Festival and will take part in the Formula 1 category runs, as well as other cars at the 2024 Festival.

The Ross Brawn-designed Arrows A10B Megatron was raced by Eddie Cheever during the 1988 Formula 1 season and finished 12th in the points. It is powered by a BMW turbocharged 1.5lt four cylinder engine that was rebadged as a Megatron, in the last season of the turbocharged era of the 1970s and 1980s.

Arrows placed fifth in the 1988 Formula 1 Constructors' World Championship, and Cheever's best result of the season was a third place at the 1988 Italian Grand Prix.

The Arrows Formula 1 was formed in 1978 and was active through to 2002 although it was known at Footwork from 1991-1996. Noted drivers besides Cheever that raced for the team include Riccardo Patrese, Jochen Mass, Alan Jones, Thierry Boutsen, Gerhard Berger, Dereck Warwick, Damon Hill and Jos Verstappen.

The team's first race of 382 starts was at the Brazilian Grand Prix with the best result of one pole position and five second places, the last at the Hungary in 1997.

Held the week prior to the Australian Grand Prix, the Adelaide Motorsport Festival is a museum in motion with displays of historic, rare and significant racing vehicles on the Victoria Park section of the Adelaide Street Circuit.

Categories featured include Formula 1, V8 Supercars, Group C and A, and sportscars along with on-track demonstrations, off-track displays, villas and more.

Tickets and further information on the Adelaide Motorsport Festival visit can be found at AdelaideMotorsportFestival.com.au.