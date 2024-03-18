Mansell finished second in the Feature race in Bahrain after storming his way up the order in the opening laps to challenge Luke Browning.

Though his challenge for the race win fell agonisingly short, it saw him equal his career-best, leaving him third in the drivers’ championship.

The 19-year-old has switched teams for 2024. Having driven for Campos Racing last year, he’s this year competing with the French ART Grand Prix operation.

The relationship has started well, but Mansell isn’t getting carried away.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rather than looking at the bigger picture, he remains focused on delivering the result possible in any given race, whatever that may be.

“Maximising [in Bahrain] got us a podium. In Melbourne, maximising could mean P10,” Mansell told Speedcafe.

“We don’t know how it’s going to be, but it’s important to get the absolute maximum out of yourself and the car.

“That’s the most important part because you’re not always going to have a podium-capable car – if you do, by all means, go for it, absolutely, and that’s what I’ll be trying to do, and that’s what our team will certainly be trying to do.”

Formula 3 first appeared in Australia at last year’s Australian Grand Prix, where it joined Formula 2 in a new-look support programme alongside Supercars and Porsche Carrera Cup Australia.

It was a positive weekend for Mansell, who recorded a brace of points-paying results across the two races: ninth in Saturday’s sprint and 10th in the feature.

Mansell has returned to his family home in Newcastle since Bahrain, acclimating to Australia while spending time with friends and family before heading to Melbourne.

“I’m extremely, extremely excited,” he said of the coming weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I can’t even put into words. I’m just so looking forward to being there.”

Formula 3 is on-track in Melbourne from Friday with practice and qualifying, with a sprint race on Saturday and a feature to round out the event on Sunday.