Malukas joined the McLaren IndyCar Team from this season on a “multiyear deal,” but is yet to start an event for his new team after a mountain biking crash in February left him with a dislocated left wrist and torn tendons.

The 22-year-old was expected to return for Long Beach per his original recovery timeline but has now sat out the first four races of the campaign, with no sign of when he would return.

A statement from the team now reads, in part, “Arrow McLaren today announced that the team has released David Malukas for the remainder of the 2024 NTT IndyCar Series season due to him being unavailable for the entirety of the season to date, with no confirmed return date, as a result of a left wrist injury, which occurred February 11, in a mountain biking incident.

“The team has raced at four events with two different drivers, both who were new to the team following David's incident and currently race in other series: Callum Ilott and Théo Pourchaire.

“David joined the team in September 2023 and was set to race his third NTT IndyCar Series season with Arrow McLaren until this wrist injury sidelined him from races in St. Petersburg, The Thermal Club in Palm Springs, Long Beach and Barber Motorsports Park.

“Arrow McLaren is finalizing its driver assignments for the remainder of the 2024 season and will announce confirmations for upcoming races in due course.”

Malukas' multi-year deal was reportedly a one-year contract with options in the team's favour, and hence the finality of a release from the 2024 campaign.

As for Ilott and Sauber reserve Pourchaire, they cannot be relied upon to fill-in regularly in the #6 Chevrolet given their pre-existing commitments in the World Endurance Championship and Formula 1, respectively.

Malukas said, “The past three months have been challenging. I felt privileged to have had the opportunity to drive for Arrow McLaren and regret that it never materialised.

“I would have loved to have continued representing the team and its partners going forward. They have been good, and I appreciate all they have done for me.

“I've done everything possible to speed up the rehab process — treatments, physiotherapy, strength training — but my recovery has taken longer than anticipated.

“Every injury is different, and every body heals at a different pace. I'll turn my full attention to getting back to 100 percent and then prove that I am ready and able to compete to win.”