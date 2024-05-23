Melbourne will host the opening round of next year's F1 season on March 14-16.

It will be supported by its two junior categories, with the publication of their respective 2025 calendars confirming their opening rounds will also take place in Albert Park.

The 2025 Formula 2 calendar includes 14 events, carrying over much of this year's schedule, with the only real difference being the restructured opening to the campaign.

It's much the same for Formula 3 too, with 10 events beginning in Melbourne and concluding in Monza, as has become tradition.

“The pyramid system is vital to the long-term success of Formula 1, and to have this close connection between these two series is not only great for our fans who are treated to even more wheel-to-wheel action, but for the drivers who gain competitive experience racing on F1 circuits and can showcase their talent in front of full grandstands, global TV audiences and watching F1 teams,” said F1 boss Stefano Domenicali.

“The Championship this year is once again delivering exciting racing at every event and I want to pay tribute to the work of Bruno Michel, CEO F2/F3 and his team and all the competitors across the grid.”

“It's the right balance between European rounds and fly-aways, across three continents,” added Michel of the F2 calendar.

“It's also a good mixture between old-school tracks and more modern layouts, which both have seen thrilling F2 races in recent years. I'm sure, this will be the case once more in 2025.”

Formula 2 and Formula 3 are both owned by Formula 1 and are the recognised stepping stones to the pinnacle of world motorsport.

Oscar Piastri won the Formula 3 Championship in 2020 before winning the Formula 2 title the following year.

Last year, Jack Doohan made a strong recovery after a rough start to his F2 campaign to become an outside challenger to Theo Pourchaire in the championship battle, ultimately finishing third.

There is no Australian representation in Formula 2 this season, though Christian Mansell and Tommy Smith are competing in Formula 3.

It's Mansell's second season in the competition with two second places his best results. He sits 10th in the championship heading into this weekend's Monaco event.

Smith is also in his second season of F3, remaining with Van Amersfoort Racing having competed with the Dutch squad in his debut season.

Along with Formula 2 and Formula 3, the Australian Grand Prix this year welcomed Supercars and Porsche Carrera Cup Australia to the support programme.

It's expected those two categories will return, though organisers are interested in hosting F1 Academy at some point in the future too.

Next year's Australian Grand Prix will take place on a slightly modified version of the Albert Park circuit.

Following a series of high-profile crashes and driver complaints, changes will be made to the Turn 6 right-hander.

2025 Formula 1, Formula 2, and Formula 3 calendar