The 2023 title winning Porsche will be run by Method Motorsport, the team co-owned by Supercars driver Chaz Mostert. It will be engineered by former Bathurst 1000-winning engineer and Supercar Team 18 Technical Director Dr Geoff Slater.

The 21-year-old Southern Highlands racer joined Smollen for last year's Queensland Raceway round where they qualified on pole position and finished second overall.

“GT4 in Australia was already showing signs of rapid growth last season, and this year with the involvement of SRO and more cars arriving in the country, it's going to be even bigger and better,” Mineeff said.

“I really enjoyed the round I did with Shane last year – the Porsche was sensational to drive and I adapted to it quickly. However, with some of the drivers coming into the category this year, I'm expecting the competition to be much tougher. Fortunately, Shane is one of the best “Am” drivers in Australia, so together we will make a strong combination.”

Mineeff has competed in the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia over the past few seasons with his family-run Purple Sector Racing outfit.

“It will be nice to be able to focus purely on my driving rather than dealing with the logistical challenges of running a race team, and I'm excited to pick Chaz's brain – he obviously has a wealth of experience and success in all different types of cars, so his feedback will be invaluable,” Mineeff added.

Smollen is looking forward to another season aboard the Porsche Cayman GT4 and says Mineeff has shown maturity beyond his years and is also very fast.

“I'm so excited to welcome Lachlan to Method Motorsport, joining Shane for his title defence,” Mostert said as he welcomed the duo to Method Motorsport.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I've seen what Lachlan has been able to achieve as a privateer in TCR the last few years so I can't wait to see what he can do in a full GT4 season with Shane.

“As a team, we will be chasing both Pro-Am and outright success this year, which gives us some goals to work towards.”

The Monochrome GT4 Australia Series will begin at Phillip Island on April 12-14.