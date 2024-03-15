Trico Trans Am Series Round 1 winner and points leader, GRM’s James Moffat was fastest across the two practice sessions. He was less than a tenth ahead of fellow Mustang pilot Nash Morris with Nathan Herne (Challenger) who returns after a season in the US.

Jordan Boys (Mustang) was fourth overall ahead of Tim Slade (both in Mustangs), Elliot Barbour (Camaro) and Mustangs driven by Ben Grice, James Golding, Todd Hazelwood and Jackson Rice 10th of the 20 entered. The second session was interrupted with a red flag for a grass fire to be doused.

Honda Wall Racing’s Tony D’Alberto emerged fastest out of the two Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series sessions. The Honda Civic FL5 driver was a mere 0.026s clear of Zac Soutar in his Audi RS3 LMS with another 0.08s to Aaron Cameron (Peugeot 308) who topped the second session.

Fourth on combined times was Dylan O’Keeffe (Lynk & Co) from Tom Oliphant (Hyundai i30N, Brad Harris (Honda), Jordan Cox (Peugeot), Josh Buchan (Hyundai), Clay Richards (Cupra Leon) and Ryan Casha (Peugeot). Then followed Will Harris (Honda), Round 1 winner Ben Bargwanna (Peugeot) and Glenn Nirwan (Audi).

A couple of heavyweights might be missing from Round 1 of the Precision Sports Sedan Series, but a competitive field has some strong contenders including Steve Tamasi who the fastest over the three practice sessions.

The Holden Calibra/Chev driver was just over half a second quicker than Peter Ingram in his Mazda RX7 Turbo with local Ben Purtell third aboard a Nissan 180SX Turbo. Geoff Taunton (MARC GT SS) was next in front of Kim Barwick (Nissan Skyline R32).

Matt Ingram (Mazda RX8) was sixth overall from Ash Jarvis (Holden Monaro/Chev), Steve Lacey (MARC GT SS), Ryan Humfrey (Ford Falcon/Chev) and Michael Robinson (Monaro/Chev).

Eleventh placed Scott Cameron brought out the red flags in the third session when his Holden Commodore/Chev was bunkered in a gravel trap. That came after a red flag in Practice 2 due to the Mark Duggan Aston Martin/Chev suffering a suspension failure.

Jeremy Bennett edged out Oliver Wickham in ACL Race Series Hyundai Excel qualifying by 0.016s. The pair had half a second on Jackson Shaw, William Twining and Lochie Dalton.

Times were tight in Sparco Tassie Tin Tops qualifying with Ben Newman (Mercedes AMG GT4) just in front of Craig Sheahen (Nissan GTR) while Charles Williscroft (Pontiac Grand Prix) was marginally ahead of Brett Champ (Holden Commodore VE).

Qualifying and the livestream begins at 9:35am and runs until 3:45pm AEDT. Several races will also be on free-to-air television from 2:00pm AEDT.