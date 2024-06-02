On the Shannons SpeedSeries program at the South Australian venue, Moffat who drove his Garry Rogers Motorsport Ford Mustang, and won ahead of The Racing Academy Mustangs driven by Todd Hazelwood and Jordan Boys.

In the third of four races, Hazelwood led from the outset with Moffat immediately behind. Nathan Herne (Dodge Challenger) was in third and sported left front mudguard and slight steering damage from early contact.

From fourth on the grid, Boys lost out to Nash Morris, James Golding and Ben Grice in their Mustangs. Boys received contact as the three negotiated Turn 2 on the second lap and then had a further hit with the Tim Slade Mustang at Turn 11. He was off the track briefly and finished the lap 13th.

Hazelwood was able to consolidate the lead while Moffat was clear of Herne who would fall to Golding on the final lap. However, Golding would lose his place with a penalty for his bump pass on Grice at Turn 2 on Lap 6 which elevate him to fifth behind Morris.

Morris retired as they completed 14 laps with a problem in the driveline, and that paved the way for Golding to successfully challenge Herne. Golding was classified fifth in front of Grice while Boys fought back from his early troubles to grab sixth off Elliot Barbour (Chev Camaro) on the final lap.

Elliott Cleary (Mustang) was eighth in front of Tom Davies (Mustang), Jackson Rice (Mustang) and Lee Stibbs (Camaro) while Slade had problems and soldiered on to 17th.

Moffat won the start of Race 4 and led Hazelwood, Boys and Golding as Herne was shuffled back to fifth on the first lap. At Turn 2 on the next circuit, Hazelwood had contact with Moffat that allowed Boys to swoop to the lead ahead of Moffat while Hazelwood lost out to Golding.

Boys was in charge for the remainder while Hazelwood would ultimately pass Golding only to be relegated to fourth with a 5s penalty. Herne maintained fifth, as he fended off Edan Thornburrow (Mustang) who was eventually passed by Slade.

Morris crossed the line eighth ahead of Elliott Cleary (Mustang), Stibbs and Grice who lost three places on the final lap. Jackson Rice (Mustang) and Barbour were pit visitors after they were off the road during the race.

Moffat leads the series from Golding and Hazelwood who are tied on points, and Boys.