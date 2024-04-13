The Garry Rogers Motorsport Ford Mustang driver won the race by 1.3s over his teammate and fastest qualifier James Golding. It was a slightly shortened race, due to an a crash in the preceding Fanatec GT race and the resultant tyre barrier repairs at Turn 12.

Third place went to Elliott Cleary 4.7s adrift and 3.3s ahead of his The Racing Academy Mustang teammate Jordan Boys. Cleary was involved in an early battle with Nathan Herne (Dodge Challenger) where their positions changed a couple of times.

Boys who was fifth was also able to get by Herne who appeared to be in tyre dramas after a brilliant start that saw him jump from eighth to third for a short while.

Nash Morris (Supercheap Auto Racing Mustang) started 10th and was able to work his way to fifth in front of Todd Hazelwood (Mustang) who began 11th and was able to make a late pass on Tim Slade (Mustang).

Herne ultimately finished where he started in eighth, just in front of Elliot Barbour (Chev Camaro) who started sixth, dropped to 10th on the first lap and picked up one spot in the 11 laps.

Tom Davies completed the top 10 ahead of fellow Mustang driver Jackson Rice. They were followed by Mark Bailey (Camaro), the Mustangs piloted by Chris Pappas and John Holinger (Camaro). Edan Thornburrow rounded out the field after he was forced to make a pitstop in his Mustang.

The Trico Trans Am series continues at the Ford Mustang 60 Years Race Phillip Island with a 25min race at 11:25am and 30min race at 2:05pm.