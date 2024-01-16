The second-generation racer will again drive for Garry Rogers Motorsport and, while he has eschewed the right to #1, his #34 entry will be a brand-new Ford Mustang-bodied chassis.

“I'm looking forward to the year ahead,” said Moffat, who returned to GRM in 2019 and made a full-time switch to Trans Am last year.

“2023 was pretty successful for us, but that's behind us now and the job ahead is to perform at a high level once again.

“It's exciting to be back with the team and everyone at GRM, Valvoline and LMCT+.

“The calendar is shaping up as a strong one, a lot of the tracks we visited last year but some big additions as well.

“The Trans Am cars will be spectacular around Adelaide, not just for the drivers but fans as well, and it's a big way to finish the year.

“First and foremost I'm just excited to get going at Sandown [Round 1]; we're in a brand-new car so we're looking to hit the ground running.

“You never take anything for granted in this sport, so hopefully we can pick up where we left off. The depth of talent in the field continues to improve year-on-year, there's a really good mix of drivers in the field.

“If we do all the things right that we did last year, we should be competitive again throughout the season.”

Moffat won seven Trans Am races in 2023, although GRM's campaign was marred by controversy over ‘pedal box' modifications.

He lost the series lead when he and team-mate Lochie Dalton were disqualified from the Winton event over the breach, before an Appeal Tribunal reversed the decision after GRM successfully argued that the presence of those modifications at Round 3 had been “incorrectly assumed,” notwithstanding that there was no dispute about their installation for at least Round 1.

Moffat is the first driver to be announced for GRM's 2024 effort, which will again also encompass the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, for which it is homologating Peugeot's new hot hatch racer.

More announcements will be made from the GRM Valvoline Combine, which takes place from January 21-25.