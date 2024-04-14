The Queenslander stormed through from fifth on the grid to take a mature race victory in Race 2 of the Trico Trans Am Series at Phillip Island.

To take the win, Morris, in his Supercheap Auto sponsored Ford Mustang had to overtake Supercars Championship race winner James Moffat, current Supercars driver James Golding, Jordan Boys and Elliott Cleary, while also looking after his rubber.

In a weekend dominated by tyre talk Morris used his head wisely to take the win, electing not to streak away from the pack behind, he instead nursed his tyres to the finish without relinquishing the lead of the race.

“It was good to have a good battle with Moff and Jimmy at the front there, I just tried to get to the front as quick as I could and then control the race with my pace which we did a good job of,” Morris told Speedcafe.com after the race.

“But it’s hard to know what tyre strategy everyone is on and how much they were pushing, so we’ll find out in the last race when everyone plays there cards out.”

Morris finished fifth in Race 1 yesterday, over 10s behind the race winner Moffat. But was he conserving his tyres, while thinking about the bigger picture today?

“Yes and no, I played it smart and didn’t burn my tyres out, but I didn’t have as much pace to run with the leaders anyway though,” he explained.

“I do think that did help me a bit then, but as I say we’ll see in Race 3 where everyone is at.”

The Trans Am race victory was his first of the season, but the 20-year-old Supercheap Auto backed driver is already looking ahead to Race 3 this afternoon.

“I’ve got one more to back it up, your only as good as your last race I reckon, the last one is the one that counts where you get the trophy,” Morris said. “I’ll go and do what I can do.”