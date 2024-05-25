Supercars made the switch to a dynamic garage order this season with teams lining up at each event in their current championship standings.

Before that the garage positions were set for the year based on the outcome of the teams' championship the previous season, with the title-winning squad occupying the pit exit slot.

The controversial move split opinion when announced and as recently as post-Taupo there was comment from Dick Johnson Racing team principal Ryan Story against the concept.

Walkinshaw Andretti United driver Mostert, however, is among the supporters of the live pit lane, which says acts as an incentive for teams.

“I think it's actually a good thing, because we never used to talk about the teams' championship until the end of the year,” he said following his first win of the season in Perth.

“[Now] after a race weekend we go back and look at gaps and where you're trying to battle and see if you can make improvements.

“So there's a real incentive for teams in pit lane to be trying to push and move forward and better themselves.

“Before this year we have never really ever spoken about it until the end of the year… so I think it's fantastic.”

A win and a second for Mostert in Perth has helped WAU move from fifth in the order in Perth to second behind Triple Eight for the Darwin Triple Crown.

T8 has been in the ‘top' garage since Albert Park and will for the Hidden Valley event be followed by WAU and Tickford Racing, which benefitted from a third and a win for Cam Waters in Perth.

Grove Racing, which was second as of Perth, slips back to fourth for Darwin while DJR drops from fourth to fifth.

Matt Stone Racing and Team 18 are sixth and seventh ahead of Erebus, which was still in the third garage as of Perth.

Brad Jones Racing is ninth, PremiAir Racing 10th and Blanchard Racing Team 11th.