The Motor Events Racing staged meeting began at 10:00am and finished the day/night race with the star drivers in their Hoonigan's Hyundai Excel,14 laps behind the race winners.

Brodie Kostecki and Kai Allen, along with teammates Mark Lancaster, Sean Dyson, Scott Greedy and James Lancaster in another Excel, were less fortunate with electrical dramas and only the Lancaster Motorsport entry only completed 44 laps.

Andy McElrea was another well-known name in the event. The McElrea Racing chief that is usually orchestrated the team's Porsche competition, competed with Jamie Ross and Riley Conroy in a BMW. The car had cooling and brake issues which eventually took them out after seven hours.

The event had 36 entries and was won by Farm Find Racing in their BMW E46. An added twist to this event was a change from the Clubman layout to the familar National circuit at the halfway point.

The Clippy Cup is one of 12 fun race meetings of varying lengths throughout the year where proceeds raised go to Rare Cancers Australia. The site, www.motorevents.com.au/we-are-on-a-mission/ has raised a total of $185.351 this year.

Motor Events Racing is limited to cars with a RedBook value of $5000 or less and is divided into classes based on engine power output.