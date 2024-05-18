The father of Walkinshaw Andretti United endurance driver Lee Holdsworth, and a well known as liked motorsport figure in his own right, passed away recently after a long battle with illness.

His name is running on the door trims of the WAU Mustangs this weekend along with two other recently departed people with close ties to the team – Marie McDonald (mother of team manager Anthony McDonald) and A Ja Loy (grandmother of crew member Sylvester Tan).

Following a breakthrough win for Mostert in Perth, which marked a first victory for WAU as a Ford team and Ford's first win of the season, Mostert paid further tribute to Glen Holdsworth.

“It's very special to do it here in Perth,” he said. “First one for Ford with the team and first one for Ford for the year as well. That's rpetty exciting.

“This one is a big one for Glen Holdsworth and the whole Holdsworth family. Lee has given everything to this sport, Glen has given everything to this sport. It's really sad.

“[I] love the Holdsworth family, this one is for you. Glen.”

Mostert prevailed in the race ahead of Will Brown and Cam Waters, however it was teammate Ryan Wood he found himself racing in the early stages after the rookie got the jump at the start.

Mostert was able to ease his way into the lead in the first stint, however admitted that Wood made life easy on him.

Wood went onto finish fourth after a late battle with Waters.

“Ryan was pretty kind to me there,” said Mostert.

“I was kind of driving the car a little bit different to him, how he was extracting the speed. I thought I need to have a move now and try to pace the way I need to do to the car to look after it.

“Ryan was pretty kind to me. He's been running a bit more up the front the last couple of rounds and as he progresses I don't think he'll be so kind.

“Shame he didn't hold onto the podium, it would have been great to spray him [with champagne]. But he did a mega job today. No doubt he'll get a big confident boost out of today and he'll be a guy to watch tomorrow.”