After debuting at the Bathurst 12 Hour back in February, Method Motorsport is set to make its first GT4 series appearance at the opening round of the season at Phillip Island next weekend.

The squad will run two McLarens in the new-look GT4 series with the full driver roster now locked in.

Three of the drivers that were part of the Bathurst line-up have been retained, with Tom Hayman and Marcos Flack to team up in one of the McLarens.

The other will be driven by Jesse Bryan, who will be joined by new recruit Nathan Morcom, a driver with significant experience in the likes of TCR Australia and GT World Challenge Australia.

As well as the two McLarens, Method Motorsport will support the Porsche GT4 entry raced by Shane Smollen.

“It’s amazing to be announcing a full silver car in the Monochrome GT4 Australia Series,” said Mostert.

“As proven at the Bathurst 12 Hour everyone in our cars did a fantastic job and all were blindingly quick by the end of the weekend.

“It’s incredible to see a programme come together for Tom Hayman and Marcos flack and this is only possible with amazing partners involved so I just want to say a huge thanks to JGI, WM Waste, Di Prinzio Concreting, Polaris Marine Group and Freight Assist Australia.

“We wouldn’t be on the grid without the support so thank you for coming on board.

“I can’t wait to see what we can all achieve this year. It’s going to be an exciting round one with Method Motorsport supporting Shane Smollen Motorsport in Pro-Am and Method Motorsport’s McLaren Artura GT4 in silver, we will be aiming for top honours in both.”