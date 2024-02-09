MSR has a new-look driver line-up in 2024 with Nick Percat joining incumbent Cameron Hill, and two new-look Camaros.

Unveiled this afternoon in a launch which was streamed live on Speedcafe, Percat's #10 entry will be known commercially as Bendix Racing and sports the brake brand's light blue hues.

A NASCAR-style rolling sponsorship model has been adopted for Hill's #4 Camaro, which will compete as Tyrepower Racing for at least the Bathurst 500 and Australian Grand Prix under a multi-event deal.

MSR's change of numbers is a nod to Stone Brothers Racing, with Marcos Ambrose winning the 2003 championship in Car #4 and the team running Larkham Motor Sport's #10 entry in the 1990s.

“It's awesome to unveil the Tyrepower Racing Chevrolet Camaro in front of our core partner group, and we're excited to have Tyrepower onboard for the first few rounds,” said Hill, who was joined by Jeff Newick, Retail Development Manager at Tyrepower, to reveal Car #4.

“The blue and red livery will look great on track, especially with the famous SBR #4 on the windows.

“We ticked a lot of boxes on our pre-season test day and found some things that the car responded to, so I'm keen to roll out for Practice 1 at Bathurst and kick start the year.”

Percat, who has made the move from Walkinshaw Andretti United, was joined FMP Group Australia – Bendix CEO, George Kyriakopoulos, for the unveil of his car.

“Having a sponsor in Bendix that is so engaged in the team and excited to be a part of the sport is really refreshing,” said the 2011 Bathurst 1000 winner.

“There's so many cool ideas that we've already got planned for 2024, so it's going to be an epic season.

“The car felt good during our pre-season test and the MSR team have been super welcoming, which has helped with settling in at the new home.

“Now that we know what it looks like, I'm just really looking forward to getting on track at Bathurst in the Bendix Racing Supercar.”

Team owner Matt Stone added, “Today's livery launch has been a great way to begin a new chapter for MSR in 2024.

“With Bendix and Tyrepower coming onboard, Nick Percat's arrival, Cameron Hill's second season with the team, and the new racing numbers in #4 and #10, there is lots to be excited about.

“We are pleased to have so many people attend today's important moment from our strong partner group.

“Both the Bendix Racing and Tyrepower Racing cars look fantastic and I can't wait to see them on track at the Bathurst 500 in a few weeks.”

The 2024 Supercars Championship starts at Mount Panorama on February 23-25.

PHOTOS: MSR Camaro liveries