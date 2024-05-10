The Supercars season resumes next weekend with the Bosch Power Tools Perth SuperSprint, the category's annual stop in Western Australia.

Two hours south of the capital is the town of Bunbury, population 76,000, but where four of MSR's sponsors are based.

The Gold Coast team's transporter will head to the town, with both of its Chevrolet Camaros on show at Retravision Bunbury on Wednesday, May 15 from 09:00 – 11:00.

Fans will also have the chance to meet MSR's Supercars drivers, Nick Percat and Cameron Hill.

“We are really excited to be making a stopover in Bunbury on the way over to Perth, it's pretty unique,” said team owner, Matt Stone.

“Over the past year, our WA team partner group has grown with GeoTech Australia joining Retravision, MGM Bulk and Emerge Office as part of the MSR family.

“Of course, we only get to visit them once a year when the Perth event comes around, so it will be nice to have everyone together again.

“A Supercar has never visited Bunbury before, so it's pretty special to be able to give the community a little taste of what we do.”

The stop at Bunbury follows a visit to the Nation's Capital in March, which included Hill performing demonstration runs in his home town aboard the #4 Camaro at the Canberra Festival of Speed.

On-track action at Wanneroo Raceway kicks off next Friday.