“I am very excited to go race over in New Zealand and visit the boys across the ditch,” said Herne.

“TA2 New Zealand is something that Pete Robinson and Paul Manuell have been working really hard at getting off the ground and running, and to have a true Trans-Tasman racing series again is pretty cool. New Zealand have some pretty awesome tracks, two that we will be racing at. It is going to be an awesome time.”

Herne will drive the Dodge Challenger that series owner Pete Robinson purchased for the trip with intentions of leaving it in New Zealand for future events. Herne will be joined by seven other Australians for the two-round series on February 9-11 and 16-18.

TA2 regulars Mark Crutcher, Anthony Tenkate and 2023 TA2 Rookie of the Year Greg Keam will compete in Mustangs), Graham Cheney, Paul Hadley, Michael Coulter (Camaros) and Brad Gartner (Challenger) will complete the line-up.

“I am very grateful for this opportunity to be heading over to New Zealand to drive Pete's [other] Dodge Challenger, it's unfortunate that Pete can't race but I am excited to put my best foot forward for Pete,” Gartner enthused.

“I have never been overseas before, but I am excited to get some racing under my belt at two new tracks before Round 1 back here in Australia. I am most looking forward to racing at Highlands International Motorsport Park as it looks like a very unique track.”

They will race at the Lady Wigram Trophy Event at Christchurch, and the New Zealand Grand Prix at Highlands International Motorsport Park a week later.

The New Zealand contingent will consist of demolition expert Peter Ward, ex V8 Ute Champion Brett Rudd, Steve Ross, Andrew Turner, Andrew Sinclair, Maurice Shapley, ex-speedway racer John Robert and 18-year-old Ben Stewart.

The TA2 Australia verses NZ Trans-Tasman Challenge will be held over six races, three at each race meeting with the option of single or co-driver teams. Each weekend's final 20-minute race will feature a mandatory pit stop for driver change or minimum timed stop for solo drivers. Both events will be televised by Sky Sports New Zealand and Fox Sports/Kayo Sports Australia.