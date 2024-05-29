He spearheaded the Rodin Motorsport team to a podium lockout in Round 3 at Snetterton. Ninovic took his second pole position for Race 1 in a wet qualifying session and backed up with pole for Race 3 with the second best session time as well.

In the opener, he led immediately the start lights went out and maintained the lead through a safety car 7mins for the end to take his maiden victory. Race 2 had the top 12 reversed where Ninovic was able to finish fourth before won the Race 3 start and after a first lap safety car, led for the remainder which finished prematurely due to torrential downpour 5mins out from the scheduled conclusion.

Meanwhile Xcel Motorsport's Jack Scoular came away from qualifying with two 14ths. He was a non-finisher in Race 1, and again in Race2 where he was stranded on the track and brought out the Safety Car with 9mins to go. In the last outing he placed where he started.

Also, at Snetterton was the first season outing for Porsche Sprint Challenge GB. Caitlin Wood in the Clean Racing CS Pro entry qualified 20th overall for both races. She also scored a couple of 20th places and a 19th. In her class she finished with top three results each time with a best of second.

The rival F4 category in the UK, the GB4 Championship had its third round at Donington Park. Jack Taylor for Fortec Motorsports had qualifying times of 13th and 14th before a 14th place finish in Race 1. In Race 2 he equalled his best his best result after he charged to eighth.

That became seventh when the fourth place finisher was excluded for contact on a competitor. Race 3 produced an even better result with fifth as the race culminated a couple of laps early after a car was stranded in a gravel trap.

At Spa-Francorchamps for Round 2 of the Formula Regional European Championship, James Wharton was fastest in both his qualifiers aboard the Prema Racing entry. However, a crash in the first would rule him out of Race 1. He responded in the second outing where he salvaged third after he engaged in a thrilling duel with the leaders. Fellow Aussie Costa Toparis was 11th and 16th in his grid deciding sessions and placed 19th and 22nd respectively in the races.

Both USF PRO 2000 and USF 2000 were at Indianapolis Raceway Park in the leadup to the Indy 500. The lone oval races for the categories were delayed due to inclement weather. Lochie Hughes for Turn 3 Motorsport, qualified 10th.

He was able to work through to third when the caution flags waved for the only time after 47 laps, due to an incident between Turns 3 and 4. Hughes fell back a little from the two leaders at the restart, but it wasn't long before he was back on their tail. His third puts him one point off the championship lead.

Quinn Armstong (DEForce Racing) and Xavier Kokai (VRD Racing) qualified fourth and 10th respectively in USF 2000 after the later had been fastest in first practice. They finished the race fourth and fifth after they traded places over the final few races.

Jayden Ojeda completed in the Fuji 24 Hour with Craft Bamboo Racing at Fuji Speedway. He joined four others for the event in the team's Mercedes-AMG GT3 and started from pole. The finished the race in fourth place.