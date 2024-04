Ojeda has moved to the Tigani squad this season after debuting in GT racing with Volante Rosso last season.

This year he will be teamed up with ex-GT Trophy competitor Paul Lucchitti in one of three Tigani-run Mercedes on the grid.

The livery for the AMG has now been revealed with a black, white and aqua look and major backing from Realta.

The 2024 GT World Challenge Australia season kicks off at Phillip Island this weekend.