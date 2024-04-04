The Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing Young Driver Test participant will lead the team’s entry alongside Paul Lucchitti who will step up from GT Trophy.

Last season Ojeda competed in the Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia with Harrolds Volante Rosso Racing and netted a race win at Phillip Island. He has also had GT starts in Asian Le Mans Series and the Bathurst 12 Hour with Craft Bamboo Racing.

“I’ve known Nathan for a long time back when he used to race in karting, so when the opportunity came about to continue in Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia it was a no brainer for me,” said Ojeda.

“I really enjoyed my year with Volante Rosso and to stay in a Mercedes-AMG is good. It’s a car that I’ve got to drive and experience a lot over the past 12 months, so I’m looking forward to continuing my learning.

“I really like the way Paul goes about his racing, he’s very measured and calculated, which is good to see from someone fairly fresh in the sport. I believe he’ll develop well throughout the year and get stronger, no doubt about it.”

Besides competing in the Pro-Am, the Wollongong-based squad will field a second Mercedes-AMG for brothers James and Theo Koundouris in the Am class along with Sergio Pires and Marcel Zalloua in their Valmont Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo 2.

“It’s a big step for us to run three cars, but it’s one that we are looking forward to,” said team owner Nathan Tigani.

“We’re really excited to have a car entered in Pro-Am for the first time, and to have Jayden on board in the Mercedes AMG will be a good test for us. Paul ran Trophy class last year, but he has been progressing really well. We feel that this is a strong combination for the 2024 season.

“And it’s unique that we’ll be trying to go for both championships – Pro-Am and Am. The Valmont Audi and the Koundouris brothers in the Mercedes are both genuine chances in that class.

“Stepping up to three cars really means we are also upping the professionalism of the team. Our aim is to become a force against some of the big teams like Triple Eight and Melbourne Performance Centre.”

The starts at Phillip Island on April 12-14 at the opening round for the Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS season. The series is part of the Shannons SpeedSeries which will live on 7mate and 7plus.