Two were in GB3 with Patrick Heuzenroeder in the JHR Developments’ #10 and Flynn Jackes (#55) racing with Chris Dittmann Racing. The weekend started positively for the latter who topped the times in practice. However, he was 17th in qualifying four places behind Heuzenroeder.

There was a safety car early when two car collided at Shell Oils, and only the last 10mins ran in green conditions. The field was a long close train of cars to the end with Heuzenroeder 11th and Jackes 16th.

In the tricky and wet conditions of Easter Monday’s second race, Heuzenroeder finish ninth. Jackes was left 19th after he had to pit due to an issue with the rear safety light on his car.

Heuzenroeder was on pole for the partially reverse grid Race 3. He lost out off the start but was able to hold second until Lap 5 when the car just shut down on the approach to Island Bend which triggered a safety car. Jackes was in a five-car dice outside the top 10 and ultimately finished 16th.

In GB4 was 16-year-old Jack Taylor in the #50 who finished 12th for the round with the Fortec Motorsport team who ran three cars. Race 1 was on long hold on the grid while a car that spun on the way to the grid was able to resume.

Taylor started the Saturday race from 14th and finished 10th. For Race 2 on Easter Monday, it was grey and wet. Taylor started 10th but spun on the first lap. He recovered to 14th as the race was red flagged with 3mins to go as there was a car off at Druids.

The sun was out for the final race and the track mainly dry. One of his teammates spun early and Ryder who started fifth, went wide at Knickerbrook to avoid any carnage. After a safety car period, Taylor continued on to eighth.

The three Australians drivers will be in action at Donington Park with the GB3 and GB4 Championship on April 27-28.