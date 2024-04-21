Brad Jenner – who drives for the Nick Percat-led JND Racing outfit – has equalled all-time SP tools Australian Kart Championship round winner, Troy Loeskow with a dominant performance in Victoria today, with a slew of Supercars links to other round winners, including Jay Kostecki (Cadet 12) and Joshua Fife (KZ2).

Jenner was undefeated in the X30 category across the weekend, extending his Championship lead after besting last year's champion and series long rival, Jace Matthews securing his 12th round win at the Hume Raceway, just outside Seymour in Northern Victoria. The win equalled the all-time individual round wins high held by Loeskow – who drives for former Supercar and Carrera Cup racer, Michael Patrizi's Patrizicorse.

It wasn't the only success that Percat would have been watching on from Taupo over the weekend, with young South Australian, Riley Harrison leading a quinella for the JND team with KA3 Junior leader, Jack Szewczuk finishing behind after being the standard bearer for much of the weekend.

Former Super 2 driver, Josh Fife had his Kart Republic machine on rails through the weekend, taking a 2.3 second win and extending his Championship lead. He told Speedcafe.com that the ‘kart was fantastic from the time we hit the track on Thursday, which made it pretty easy from my point of view.'

Jay Kostecki fought hard and held off a late race fight from a number of competitors in Cadet 12. The brother of Kurt and Jake Kostecki and nephew of Brodie beat home series leader, Archie Bristow for the win.

Another of Patrizicorse's youngsters, Mika Lemasurier had a dramatic return to form for the Italian BirelART brand – taking the KA3 Senior, 100cc air-cooled category in fine style and finishing on the podium in the water-cooled 125cc X30 challenge. The Gold Coaster had a soul-crushing opening round but declared he was back after taking on the additional workload this weekend. X30 was won by Jenner as per above.

Sydney-sider Lewis Cordato won the premier junior class, KA2; Jacob Dowson TaG 125; and Jarvis Hindle Cadet 9.

The SP Tools Australian Kart Championship, presented by Castrol returns May 30-June 1 as it heads to Emerald in central Queensland to race under the stadium's newly installed lights.